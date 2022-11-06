Amit Shah Reiterates 'Uniform Civil Code' Promise In Himachal Pradesh, Sharpens Attack On Congress

THE UNION Home Minister said on Sunday that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh if the Jai Ram Thakur government comes back to power in the state.

"If you elect the Jairam Thakur government, I promise you that the common civil code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh. No one can stop that."

Earlier in the day, BJP President JP Nadda released the party's manifesto for the assembly polls. In its manifesto, the saffron party has promised to implement the uniform civil code if re-elected to office. The party said that an expert committee would be formed, and the UCC would be implemented on the basis of the recommendations of the committee.

Shah, who has been holding a series of rallies on Sunday in the state, claimed that the BJP will win both the lower and upper parts of the hill state. Notably, Congress has been a strong contender in the upper parts of the state.

The Union Minister also took a swipe at Congress while addressing a rally in the poll-bound state. He said, "I saw a rally of the Congress candidate while coming here. The venue mentioned 10 guarantees." Guarantees of those people are believed who have some past record. Who will believe in the promise of Congress?

"Who will believe in their guarantees? They ruled for 10 years but only indulged in big scams. Now they are making guarantees to fool the innocent people of Himachal Pradesh."

The home minister also spoke about government programmes including the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure clean water and the Himcare health programme.

Jai Ram Thakur, the state's chief minister, was praised by Shah, who noted that it was during his leadership that the state received investments worth Rs 44,000 crore.

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12, and the result will be declared on December 8.