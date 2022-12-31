Amit Shah Refutes Alliance Rumours, Says 'BJP To Fight Karnataka Polls Alone'; Calls Congress, JDS 'Corrupt'

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight elections in Karnataka alone and that his party will form the state's government. He has also denied rumours of forming a government in the state with the JD(S)'s support. The Congress and JD(S) were also referred to as "parivaarvadi" (dynastic politics) and "corrupt" by Shah, who urged the people of Mandya and the Old Mysuru region to support the Saffron Brigade in forming a majority government in the state.

"Enough of JD(S)-Congress, Congress-JD(S). This time Mandya, the Mysuru region should make BJP win with full majority. Congress and JD(S) are both parivaarvadi (dynastic politics) parties, they are corrupt parties," Shah said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Addressing Booth President Sammelan of @BJP4Karnataka in Bengaluru.



ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಬೂತ್‌ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳವನ್ನುದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ. https://t.co/RPSRG7b1ZL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 31, 2022

Addressing a public meeting in the state, Shah said, "We have seen administration of both parties. When Congress comes, Karnataka will become Delhi's ATM and when JD(S) comes, it becomes ATM for a family. Repeatedly, these two parties through corruption have stopped Karnataka's progress."

Shah urged residents to give the BJP a chance to form a government with a full majority once and establish a "double engine" government in the state. The Mandya region of Old Mysuru is a Vokkaliga community-dominated district that is considered a JD(S) stronghold, though the Congress is also strong and the saffron brigade is making inroads.

Referring to the recent polls, he said, "In the polls in the seven states, the BJP won in five states and Congress was wiped out in six states."

The Saffron Brigade can be consistently seen as targeting constituencies or regions where it is not strong, especially in the Old Mysuru region, aimed at garnering maximum seats in the upcoming state assembly polls.

The BJP has never got complete majority in the state. Earlier, it had formed government with the support of the JDS.