Amit Shah was earlier admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care and was discharged after two weeks on August 31.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Home Minister Amit Shah was readmitted to Delhi's AIIMS after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He is reported to be in stable condition as of now.

The minister was admitted in the cardio Neuro department of the hospital at around 11 pm on Saturday.

According to Jagran sources, senior doctors of pulmonary and medicine departments are monitoring his health.

Shah was earlier admitted to the premier health institute for post-COVID care on August 18 and was discharged after two weeks on August 31.

On August 2, Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. Later, he was admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache.

(Note: This is a developing story and will be updated with details as and when received.)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta