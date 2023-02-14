‘Not The First Time’: Amit Shah On Rahul Gandhi’s Expunged Remarks, Slams Oppn’s Criticism

UNION Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Tuesday, said that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks being expunged from the Parliamentary records is not the first such instance. His comments come in the wake of severe criticism from Congress and few other opposition parties over their leaders’ statements being struck off from Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha records.

"This is not the first time when someone's comments made in Parliament were expunged. The history of Parliament proceedings clearly shows this. Parliament is a place to hold discussion under rules, using parliamentary language," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI, in an interview.

Also Watch:

The Home Minister criticised the opposition’s sloganeering during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on the Motion of Thanks, in Rajya Sabha, to President’s address. He also said that the people “see what happens in Parliament”.

"The entire country listens to the Prime Minister. Go to the social media platforms, and read the comments in PM Modi's speech. Some parties take a political stand and do not want to listen to the Prime Minister's Address, the public is seeing this also," he asserted. He claimed that the people consider these matters when they make a decision to vote.

"We do not have a problem in sitting with anybody. But the initiative has to be taken by all," he said, in response to a question on the growing partisanship in the Parliament.

The biggest opposition party in India, Congress, has taken a strong objection to its top leaders’ - Rahul Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge - remarks being expunged.

"Expunging of words should be done after considering all rules. We have also studied the rules as to what words they can't expunge," Kharge had said in conversation with reporters.

Congress MP and party’s West Bengal Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary had alleged that the Centre was trying to divert the attention of people from “core issues” by expunging Rahul Gandhi’s remarks. In his speech, Rahul Gandhi had strongly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his apparent closeness with billionaire Gautam Adani.

BJP legislators have moved privilege motion against Gandhi, who has been asked by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to respond to these.

(With agency inputs)