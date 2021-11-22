New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday over alleged instances of violence that TMC party workers faced in Tripura. The delegation which met the Home Minister had earlier sat on a dharna outside the Ministry of Home Affairs over the alleged violence and arrest of its youth leader in Tripura.

“We told him (Amit Shah) in detail how leaders were arrested and MPs were beaten up. He said he spoke to Tripura CM over the phone yesterday and will seek a report from the state," TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said after the meeting.

The MPs, earlier today, raised slogans against the alleged police brutality and had demanded an appointment with Amit Shah on the matter. Earlier on Sunday, TMC had alleged that their party workers were beaten with sticks and stones inside a police station in Agartala by BJP members.

TMC MP Saugata Ray said the protests outside Ministry of Home Affairs were also against the arrest of the party’s youth leader Sayani Ghosh in Tripura.

TMC alleged “mayhem" in Tripura as Ghosh was arrested by the police and was accused of an attempt to murder.

The Tripura Police on Sunday had arrested actor-turned TMC leader Sayani Ghosh on charges of attempt to murder after she allegedly disrupted a meeting of state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday night.

TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee alleged earlier that the law and order has completely collapsed in the state of Tripura. Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold campaigns for party candidates contesting the civic elections in Tripura that are scheduled to be held on November 25.

"BJP has let loose a reign of terror from yesterday as they've already sensed that their days are numbered in government...I will quit politics if I fail to defeat (Tripura Chief Minister) Biplab Kumar Dev and his tactics of intimidation in Supreme Court," TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI from Tripura capital Agartala.

The Supreme Court recently directed the Tripura Police to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising its rights in accordance with the law for campaigning in a peaceful manner.

The TMC has repeatedly alleged that its candidates were being prevented from campaigning by the ruling BJP supporters there.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma