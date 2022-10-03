Amit Shah Likely To Announce ST Status For Pahari Community In Kashmir

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for a three-day visit, is expected to announce the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Pahari community in the union territory. The announcement is likely to be made on Tuesday, October 4, during his visit to Rajouri, which has a sizeable population of Paharis. Poonch, Baramulla and Handwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir also house members of the community in large numbers.

The Home Minister is scheduled to arrive in Jammu around 5 pm today, where he will meet delegations of Gujjars/Bakarwals and Yuva Rajput Sabha. For the first time, the BJP has nominated a Gujjar, Ghulam Ali Khatana, to the Rajya Sabha giving representation to the Gujjar/Bakarwal community in Parliament.

On October 4 and 5, he will pay his obeisance at the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, lay foundation of developmental projects. He will also visit Rajouri, Srinagar and Baramulla districts where he will interact with various delegations. Security has been heightened at all the places the Home Minister will visit.

Later, he will return to Jammu and lay the foundation of developmental projects, which will include Jammu Convention Complex, built on the pattern of the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex (SKICC) in Srinagar.

Shah will also meet a delegation of senior BJP leaders and discuss the political situation in the UT and party affairs. In the evening of October 4, he will fly to Srinagar around 5 pm. The next day he will address a public rally in Baramulla and lay foundation of several developmental works in the Valley.

Shah is also scheduled to chair a high level security review meeting in Srinagar. The meeting will attended by the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials of civil administration, police, central armed police forces (CAPFs) and intelligence agencies of Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre. Shah will return to Delhi in the evening on October 5.

While there's a low chance of J&K Assembly elections being held this year, Shah's address to the public rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla is significant for BJP, which has been actively making efforts to win over the voters in the erstwhile state.

Earlier, on September 23, BJP fulfilled its promise to the Dogra community as it declared a public holiday to commemorate the birth of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra King of J&K.

The Election Commission of India is scheduled to publish the final electoral rolls of J&K on November 25, and the earliest J&K can hold assembly elections is by April-May 2023.