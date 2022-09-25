Amit Shah, JP Nadda To Inaugurate BJP’s Office In Assam, Biggest In Northeast Region

THE TOP brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party including the national president JP Nadda and Union Hime Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the biggest office of the party in the northeastern region, said officials on Sunday to news agency PTI.

The inauguration has been scheduled to be done on October 8.

This office in Assam's capital city of Guwahati will serve as the state's headquarters. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, the Vijay BJP office is expected to be full of all modern amenities.

Spread over an area of 95,000 square feet the building will have six floors and an open rooftop premise.

The foundation stone for this office of the saffron party in Assam was laid by the then-party president Amit Shah in February 2019.

“We’re looking forward to top leaders coming to Guwahati for the inaugural of this office and It is a matter of immense pleasure and pride for us to see how this office has taken shape,” a state office bearer overlooking the arrangements told news agency ANI.

“Assam is the doorway to the north-east and it is the state of Assam which actually open the fortunes for our party in this region there for this only fair that we have a big office here,” another Assam state office bearer added.

The new office of BJP will have a 350-person auditorium as well as two high-tech conference halls with a capacity of 40 people each. It will also have five meeting halls, each with a capacity of 50 people. The office will also include a large press conference room, a reception area, and a canteen.

The BJP came to power in Assam for the first time in 2016, breaking the Congress party's record term and becoming the only party in the state, other than the Congress, to have back-to-back governments as it repeated its term.

The BJP formed a government in Manipur in 2017 and also repeated again in 2022.

Another first for the BJP in the region was the formation of a government in Tripura in 2018, breaking the Left's decades-long rule. The BJP retains control of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as coalition governments in Meghalaya and Nagaland.