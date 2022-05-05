Kolkata | PTI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated BSF's floating border outposts (BOPs) at Hingalganj in Sunderbans area of North 24 Parganas district and flagged off a boat ambulance, as he arrived on a two-day visit to West Bengal, his first since the 2021 assembly polls.

Shah also interacted with senior BSF officials during the occasion. The number of floating BOPs has been increased with a view to boost surveillance in the inaccessible areas of the Sunderbans, officials said. The boat ambulance is aimed at providing medical assistance in the isolated regions of the Sunderbans from Saheb Khali to Shamsher Nagar, they said.

Later in the afternoon, Shah will lay the foundation stone of ‘Maitri Sangrahalaya' at Haridaspur - a museum to raise public awareness about the bravery of BSF during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

He will also address a public meeting at Siliguri in the evening. Shah arrived at the Kolkata airport in the morning, where he was received by senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar.

“Arrived in Kolkata on a two-day visit to West Bengal, I look forward to attending various events and interacting with the brothers and sisters of Bengal,” the home minister tweeted in Bengali.

Posted By: Ashita Singh