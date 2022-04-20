New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The two-day event to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur began at Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday with the participation of Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah.

"The entire nation is indebted to the sacrifices of the great Sikh Gurus. Where Guru Tegh Bahadur was sacrificed, the Modi government is doing this program, it is a matter of good fortune," said Shah after inaugurating the event, as reported by news agency ANI.

The programme, which is being organised by the Centre and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), will also see participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will address the event on Thursday.

PM Modi's address, which will being at around 9.15 pm according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), will be the first address by a prime minister of India from Red Fort following sunset.

All you need to know about the event:

The two-day event will see participation of ragis and children. A grand light and sound show depicting the life of the Guru Teg Bahadur will also be held, the PMO said, adding that 'Gatka' - the traditional martial art of Sikhs - will also be organised.

Red Fort was selected for the event as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1675 from here.

"The programme is focussed on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history. He was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb," the PMO said.

"His death anniversary is commemorated as Shaheedi Divas every year on 24 November. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacred sacrifice. His legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation."

