Amit Shah Promises ST Reservation For Pahari, Gujjar And Bakarwal Communities In Jammu And Kashmir

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir said that the Pahari, Gujjar and Bakarwal communities will be given reservations soon. "After the abrogation of 370A, the process for reservation has been cleared. Justice Sharma's commission has sent the report and recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities and it will be given soon," said Shah.

While addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, the Union Minister said the reservation could have been possible only after the abrogation of article 370. "Would it have been possible to get a tribal reservation if Articles 370 and 35A were not removed? With their removal now, minorities, Dalits, tribals and Paharis will get their rights."

In a veiled attack on the Opposition, Shah said three families removed the meaning of democracy for generations. “For 70 years, Jammu and Kashmir was ruled by three families, democracy was built only in their families. Did all of you ever get the right of Gram Panchayat, Tehsil Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat? Three families had removed the meaning of democracy, Jamhooriyat only to rule for generations,” he added.

He also stressed that it was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that the valley saw its first panchayat elections. “The government changed in the country, Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, then Modi Ji first conducted Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, only three families had the rule, today 30 thousand have come under the rule of Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said during his rally in Rajouri.

“Three families had left no stone unturned in committing corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Today Modi ji is bearing the full cost of health up to five lakhs to 27 lakh families of the entire Jammu and Kashmir, what did these three families give in 70 years?” he said.

He also highlighted the change that the valley has undergone under the PM-led government and said," Earlier, news of stone pelting used to come from Jammu and Kashmir. Today there is no news of stone pelting. Modi ji has worked to empower the youth of Jammu and Kashmir."



On the second day of his visit on Wednesday (October 5), Shah will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting that is slated to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. Top representatives from the Army, paramilitary forces, state police, and the civil government will attend this high-level meeting, which is scheduled to start at 10 am. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will also be there.