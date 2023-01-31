Amit Shah Hails Economic Survey 2023, Says ‘India To Emerge As Global Super Power’

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said growth and optimism in all sectors in the Economic Survey 2023 shows that India is set to emerge as a global superpower.

Amit Shah took to Twitter and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and plan behind the growth at a time when the world is suffering a slowdown.

"Economic Survey 2023 reaffirms that a seasoned captain PM Narendra Modi has smoothly navigated the economy through the rocky waters of the pandemic. When the world is suffering a slowdown, growth and optimism in all sectors show that India is set to emerge as a global superpower," he said.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday, which projected a baseline GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in real terms in Financial Year (FY) 2024. The projection is broadly comparable to the estimates provided by multilateral agencies such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the Reserve Bank of India, domestically.

According to the Economic Survey 2023, India will witness Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6.0 per cent to 6.8 per cent in 2023-24, depending on the trajectory of economic and political developments globally.

It says growth is expected to be brisk in FY24 as a vigorous credit disbursal, and the capital investment cycle is expected to unfold in India with the strengthening of the balance sheets of the corporate and banking sectors.

"Further support to economic growth will come from the expansion of public digital platforms and path-breaking measures such as PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, and the Production-Linked Incentive schemes to boost manufacturing output," says the Economic Survey.

The Survey says, in real terms, the economy is expected to grow at 7 per cent for the year ending March 2023. This follows an 8.7 per cent growth in the previous financial year.