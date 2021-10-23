New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday arrived in Srinagar to start his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the Union Territory. Shah was received by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh at the airport. This is Amit Shah's first visit to the erstwhile state after the Centre abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review security situation in the Union Territory pic.twitter.com/wlE7XzXoyo — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

His visit came amid the concerns over the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks majorly targeting minorities and non-locals in Kashmir. A total of eleven civilians, including migrant labourers, were killed this month in terror attacks.

To discuss the security concerns, Amit Shah will chair a security review meeting today at 12:30 pm with heads of security and intelligence agencies at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. The meeting will be attended by Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar, CRPF DG Kuldeep Singh, ABSF DG Pankaj Singh, DG of National Security Guard MA Ganapathy, J&K Police ADG Dilbagh Singh, Army commanders and other officials.

Shah will also inaugurate the first direct international flight between Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Sharjah in UAE today. He will also hold interact with members of Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Clubs. On Sunday, Amit Shah will visit Jammu where he will address a public rally - Jan Samwad. He will again fly back to Srinagar where he will spend all three nights. Shah is likely to meet the families of the terror attack victims -- local pharmacists Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, school teacher Supinder Kaur and young sub-inspector Arshad Ahmad Mir.

Ahead of Home Minister's visit to the union territory, several traffic restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar including those driving two-wheelers subjected to intensive security checks. In addition, a total of 50 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams have been deployed to Jammu and Kashmir for security purposes. Drones flew across Srinagar to keep a tab of any suspicious movement of the people while motorboats of the CRPF scanned the Dal Lake and the Jehlum River that flows through the interiors of the city.

Recently, after the killings of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir around 700 people have been detained in the union territory, a few under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), police officials informed. Meanwhile, a total of 26 detainees are being shifted to the Central Jail of Agra from Jammu and Kashmir under the Public Safety Act 1978.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan