New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was discharged from Gurugram's Medanta Hospital on August 14 after he tested negative for coronavirus, has been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital. In a statement, the media and protocol division of AIIMS hospital said that the home minister has been complaining of body ache and fatigue for the last 3-4 days and admitted to the hospital for "post COVID care". He has tested negative for coronavirus, the hospital said.

"Sh Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for Covid-19. He has been admitted to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) for post COVID care. He is comfortable & is continuing his work from hospital," Delhi AIIMS said.

Earlier on August 14, Shah had announced that he has tested coronavirus negative and will be moving out of Medanta private hospital in Gurugram. The home minister had said that he has been advised home isolation by the doctors.

"Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," Shah had said.

Shah had tested coronavirus positive days after attending a Cabinet meeting some three weeks ago and admitted to the high profile Medanta private hospital in Gurugram, near Delhi. Few days after his hospitalisation, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari falsly claimed that the home minister has tested negative even as the home ministry said that Shah didn't even udnergo a fresh test.

Coronavirus has killed more than 51,000 people in India and infected over 27 lakhs. In the last 24 hours, India registered a spike of 55,079 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall coronavirus tally to 27,02,743. There has been rapid spike in new infections with no respite visible in the near future, unless a cure is available.

