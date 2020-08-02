As soon as Shah announced the news of him testing positive for Covid-19, politicians and supporters of the Home Minister flooded social media with 'get well soon' wishes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease and admitted to hospital for the treatment. As soon as Shah announced the news of him testing positive for Covid-19, politicians and supporters of the Home Minister flooded social media with 'get well soon' wishes.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done," Shah wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Union Minister Rajanath Singh and several other leaders wished the Home Minister speedy recovery from the coronavirus disease which has killed more than 6.5 lakh people and infected over 17 million, globally.

"Amitji, your perseverance and willpower to face every challenge has been an example. I believe you will definitely win over this big challenge of coronavirus. May you get well soon, this is my prayer to God," Rajnath Singh said.

His political rival and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also wished the home minister speedy recovery from the coronavirus infection. "Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji being tested positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!" she wrote on Twitter.

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji."

Colleagues from the BJP also sent across their wishes to the home minister.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma