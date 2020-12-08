Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly invited farmers, protesting against the Narendra Modi government's three farm laws, for talks at 7 pm on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly invited farmers, protesting against the Narendra Modi government's three farm laws, for talks at 7 pm on Tuesday. The development has come a day before the scheduled sixth round of talks between the government and farmers.

"We have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7 pm today. We are going to Singhu Border now and from there we will go to the Home Minister," Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The meeting is seen as a significant development amid the nationwide shutdown today. It also hints that Amit Shah has taken over the negotiations with farmers from Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar after failed five rounds of talks.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other parts of the country have been protesting against the Narendra Modi government's three farms laws, they say are "pro-traders" and have nothing in favour of the farmers. The farmers want the government to scrap the "black laws" but their talks with the Centre have yielded no results so far.

The farmers have called a nationwide shutdown on today and blocked several highways leading to the national capital. The government has defended the farm laws and said the farm laws will help the farmers and allow them to sell their crop produce in different states.

The government has also said that the laws will not be scrapped but it is ready to consider farmers' concerns regarding the MSP.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma