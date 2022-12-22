Amit Malviya’s Claims Ex-Minister Ties Rahul Gandhi’s Shoelaces During Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress Fumes

Amit Malviya's tweet that said former Union Minister Jitendra Singh was tying Rahul Gandhi's shoes has angered Congress and Singh now demands and apology. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Congress leaders have taken strong objection to BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya’s tweet that alleged that a former Union Minister from Rajasthan was seen tying Rahul Gandhi’s shoelaces during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, who Malviya said was tying the shoelaces, has demanded an apology from him and threatened legal action if he fails to do so.

Amit Malviya yesterday tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi during the Yatra. While the Gandhi scion was walking, Jitendra Singh was seen turning behind and bending in front of him as Rahul stood there.

"Former union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh goes down on his knee to tie Rahul Gandhi's shoe lace. The arrogant entitled brat instead of helping himself is seen patting his back…," read Malviya’s tweet.

He then threw a question at the current Congress President Mallikagrun Kharge, saying, “Is this the practice Kharge ji was tallking about? There is no dearth of generations in Congress".

The former Union Minister had then responded within a few hours, clarifying that he was actually tying his own shoelace which had come undone. Since then the Minister and other Congress leaders have tweeted videos of the same incident from a different angle that corroborate Jitendra Singh’s claim.



"As incharge of ruling BJP's National Info Dept your tweet is a complete lie and defamatory. The fact is that after being pointed out by Rahul ji upon my request he paused briefly so that I could tie my own shoe laces. Delete the tweet and apologise to RG or face legal action," his tweet read.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate then went a step ahead and tweeted a picture of a shoe and claimed that Rahul Gandhi wears such footwear that does not have laces. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed the Rajasthan leg of the journey and entered Haryana.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot and state party chief Govind Singh Dotasara walked with Gandhi to enter BJP-ruled Haryana. Across the state border, Haryana's Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Deepender Singh Hooda welcomed the yatra.

