Amid Vedic Chants, PM Modi Inaugurates Mahakal Corridor In Ujjain, Hails 'India's Cultural Progress'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Shri Mahakal Lok in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and dedicated it to the nation. Before dedicating the project to the nation, the Prime Minister inspected the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor.

Meanwhile, at the same event, PM Modi in his address said, "Spirituality is contained in every particle and divine energy is being transmitted in every corner of Ujjain. Ujjain has led India's prosperity, knowledge, dignity and literature for thousands of years."

#WATCH | Ujjain, MP: PM dedicates to the nation Shri Mahakal Lok. Phase I of the project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities

Total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 cr.



Total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 cr.



"During the #AzadiKaAmritKaal, we broke the shackles of colonialism with the spirit of Panch Pran. Today, cultural destinations across India are seeing all-around development. For the first time, Char Dham is being connected with an all-weather road," he added.

Prime Minister in Ujjain also unveiled a large 'shivaling' covered in strands of sacred red threads placed below the grand gateway Nandi Dwar of 'Mahakal Lok' he also performed puja at Lord Mahakal temple.

Ujjain, MP | PM Modi dedicates to the nation Shri Mahakal Lok to the nation. Phase I of the Mahakal Lok project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also present.



The prime minister unveiled the 'shivaling' by pressing a remote control button from a short distance from the gateway in the presence of a large number of seers in the background. Modi then walked through the Nandi Dwar accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan amid tight security in the sprawling premises.

#WATCH | PM Modi offers prayers at Mahakal temple in Ujjain, MP. He'll dedicate to the nation, 'Shri Mahakal Lok' this evening.



Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 cr.



Prime Minister Modi wore a traditional South Indian 'Veshti' with dhoti for the prayers. Clad in a white 'dhoti' with different hues of gold and a traditional white 'veshti', Prime Minister Modi entered the Lord Mahakal temple's sanctum sanctorum earlier this evening.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Phase-I of the 'Mahakal Lok' project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities.

As per PMO, the total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crore. The existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled.

The Mahakal Path contains 108 pillars which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path. The Plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains the statue of Shiva along with fountains. The entire premise will be monitored 24x7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras.