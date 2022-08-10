Amid Uptick In COVID Cases, New Omicron Sub-Variant With More Transmissibility Detected In Delhi

Amid an alarming rise of COVID-19 in Delhi, a new sub-variant of the COVID-19 strain Omicron has been detected in the national capital. Identified as BA 2.75, the new Omicron sub-variant has been detected in the study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing in Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

According to the doctors involved in the study, the new Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 has a higher transmission rate and may infect people who already have antibodies and have been vaccinated earlier.

"Omicron's subvariant BA-2.75 has been found in the report. It has more transmission rate. This has emerged in the study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing. This new sub-variant also attacks people already having antibodies and also those who have taken the COVID vaccines in their body," LNJP Dr Suresh Kumar said.

The new sub-variant was detected amid an uptick in new COVID-19 cases in the national ccapital. Delhi on Tuesday reported two-fold rise in fresh Covid infection at 2,495 cases. The Covid positivity rate in the city was reported 15.41 per cent, while the number of active cases has risen to 8,506 in the city as per previous day report.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths has also been showing an upward trend in Delhi. 32 deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19 so far in August, an over two-fold rise as against the last 10 days of July when 14 people succumbed to the viral disease, according to official data. Delhi's COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,343

Delhi recorded two deaths on August 1, three on August 2, five on August 3, four on August 4, two on August 5, one on August 6, two on August 7, six on August 8 and seven on August 9, the data showed. One death each was recorded on July 22 and 23, two each on July 24, 25, 26 and 27, zero on July 28, one each on July 29 and 30, and zero on July 31.

The number of deaths recorded on August 9 was the highest in nearly 180 days. It was on February 13 that the city had reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease. However, experts and officials said that fatalities are being recorded among people who have comorbidities or are suffering from cancer, tuberculosis, or other accompanying illnesses.

The Delhi government has directed district magistrates to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed, even as experts have said people becoming carefree towards maintaining social distancing norms was behind the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the capital.



(With Agencies Inputs)