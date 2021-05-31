Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who was granted a three-month extension, has now been appointed as chief adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Monday retired from his service. Bandyopadhyay, who was granted a three-month extension, has now been appointed as chief adviser to Banerjee.

"Since Alapan Banerjee has retired today on May 31 from his service, he is not going to join in Delhi," Banerjee said, "I will not allow Alapan Banerjee to leave Nabanna. He is now the Chief Adviser to Chief Minister".

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reconsider the decision to call Bandyopadhyay back to Delhi. Banerjee had called the Centre's order "unconstitutional and illegal", saying the West Bengal government will not release Bandyopadhyay "at this critical hours" of COVID-19 crisis.

"I humbly request you to withdraw, recall, reconsider your decision and rescind the latest so-called order in larger public interest. I appeal to your conscience and good sense, on the behalf of the people of West Bengal," Banerjee had said.

However, the Centre, despite Banerjee's request, asked the state chief secretary to report to Delhi by Tuesday.

The Centre had on May 28 night sought Bandyopadhyay's services and asked him to report on Monday by 10 am to Delhi.

Bandyopadhyay, a 1987-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, was scheduled to retire on Monday after completion of 60 years of age. However, he was granted a three-month

extension as Chief Secretary of West Bengal by the Centre in view of his work in managing the ongoing COVID pandemic.

According to rule 6(1) of the AIS on deputation of all India service officers, an officer on the rolls of a certain state may be deputed to the Centre or another state or a PSU with the concurrence of the concerned state.

"In case of any disagreement, the matter shall be decided by the central government and the state government or state governments concerned shall give effect to the decision of the central government," the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, mention.

