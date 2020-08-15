Amid territorial disputes, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet his government and people of India on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid territorial disputes, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet his government and people of India on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day. The Ministry of External Affairs said that Oli also congratulated the prime minister for India's recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"PM Modi received a telephone call today from Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli. PM Oli greeted Government and people of India on 74th #IndependenceDay and also conveyed congratulations for India’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council," MEA said.

Both leaders also expressed mutual solidarity on the coronavirus and PM Modi offered India's support to Nepal in their fight against coronavirus.

"The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in both countries. PM Modi offered India’s continued support to Nepal in this regard," the ministry said.

Ties deteriorated after new Nepal political map

This is the first conversation between PM Modi and Oli after Nepal's move to publish a new political map that also included Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. Nepal has been claiming ownership over these territories.

Despite protests by New Delhi, Nepal had on May 20 released the revised political map of Nepal which included Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. India had termed the move 'not tenable' and said that the "artificial enlargement of claims" is not based on any historical facts.

Earlier this month, Nepal's Minister for Land Management Padma Aryal said that the new political map will be sent to the international community, including India and the process will be completed by the middle of August.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma