The report quoted government sources saying that the authorisation for enhanced stocking for the defence forces was approved some time ago.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid escalating tensions with China and Pakistan, the Indian Armed Forces have been reportedly authorised by the government to enhance their stocking of weapons and ammunition for a 15-day intense war now.

The report quoted government sources saying that the authorisation for enhanced stocking for the defence forces was approved some time ago. The report claimed that the authorisation aims to prepare the Armed Forces for a two-front war with both China and Pakistan.

"A number of weapon systems and ammunition are being acquired now under the authorisation of having reserves to fight a 15-day intense war with the enemies. The stocking would now be at 15-I level from the 10 I levels," ANI quoted government sources as saying.

As per the report, the Armed Forces will likely spend over Rs 50,000 crore for acquisition of arms and ammunition from both local and foreign sources amid tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The report said that the authorisation to stock arms and ammunition was for 40 days years ago but was changed to 10-I level due to issues of storage of equipment as well as the changing nature of warfare.

After the Uri attack, it was realised that the war wastage reserves stocks were low and the then Manohar Parrikar-led defence ministry enhanced financial powers of the vice chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force to Rs 500 crore from Rs 100 crore.

The three services were also given the emergency financial powers to procure items worth Rs 300 crore to buy any equipment which they felt could be of use to them for fighting wars.

The defence forces have been buying several spares, weapons, missiles and systems for effectively taking on the two adversaries.

ANI sources say a large number of missiles and ammunition for tanks and artillery have been acquired in satisfactory amounts to shedding worries for the troops on the ground.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma