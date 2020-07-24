The development by the Karnataka Government came in the light of increasing COVID-19 cases which currently has 52,898 active cases and reported its highest single-day spike of over 5000 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on a positive note, the state also witnessed 2,071 discharges on the same day it recorded its highest spike of fresh cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a big relief for patients, the Karnataka government on Friday revised rates for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen testing in the state.

In an official statement, the Taskforce committee has reconsidered the issue of fixation of rates for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests to be charged by the private laboratories in the state.



According to the new order, the rate of RT-PCR testing is decided at Rs 2000 per test including the cost of PPE kit for the samples sent by the government in private laboratories while the ceiling rate for private samples in private laboratories including screening test and the confirmatory test is fixed at Rs 3000 inclusive of the cost of PPE. Meanwhile, the order also introduced the new rates for the Rapid Antigen tests at Rs 700 per sample including the cost of PPE kit.

The development by the Karnataka Government came in the light of increasing COVID-19 cases which currently has 52,898 active cases and reported its highest single-day spike of over 5000 cases on Thursday. While the total number of 31,347 patients who have been recovered/discharged from the infection so far, as many as 1,726 have lost their lives to the deadly virus in the state.



Meanwhile, on a positive note, the state also witnessed 2,071 discharges on the same day it recorded its highest spike of fresh cases. However, the total number of cases in Bengaluru has surged past the 41,000-mark and recorded over 2000 cases in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Simran Babbar