Guwahati/ Kohima | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing border standoff with Mizoram, Assam on Saturday signed a peace deal with Nagaland and agreed to withdraw security forces and police personnel from the border locations "immediately" to de-escalate the situation between the two northeast states.

"In a major breakthrough towards de-escalating tensions at Assam-Nagaland border, the two Chief Secretaries have arrived at an understanding to immediately withdraw states’ forces from border locations to their respective base camps," tweeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per the agreement between the state governments of Assam and Nagaland, the forces would be withdrawn and structures would be disintegrated from Jankhana Nala near Aosenden village area in Dessoi Valley Reserved Forest.

"Both sides agreed that in order to maintain peace and tranquility in the areas around Ao Senden village and Vikuto village as they are known in Nagaland and known as Jankhona Nala/Nagajankha and Compartment No 12 respectively in Assam, urgent and effective steps are required for defusing the standoff between the security forces of Nagaland and Assam," the note between Assam and Nagaland read.

The two sides have also agreed that the Assam Forest Department will establish a watch post in the area. They have also agreed to jointly monitor the area by patrolling and surveillance using UAVs.

It was further decided that the RCC bridge over the river of Jankhana constructed recently from Nagaland side shall be dismantled immediately to prevent unauthorized free movement of people in the Reserved Forest. As the area is a reserved forest the entry of civilians be regulated by the jurisdictional forest authorities and both the states shall discourage movement of people from their side to avoid unnecessary build-up of people, said sources.

The development comes days after the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma