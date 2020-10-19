Indo-China border standoff: Here is a list of missiles India testfired over a period of one and a half month amid growing tension with China.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major shot in the arm to India's missile strike capabilities, India on Monday successfully testfired Stand-off Anti-tank (SANT) Missile off the coast of Odisha. The missile developed by DRDO, will soon be inducted in the Indian Air Force. According to news agency ANI, the missile will have both Lock-on After Launch and Lock-on Before Launch capability. With tensions flaring up with china in the aftermath of Galwan valley clash along Line of Actual Control in East Ladakh, India's missile system have taken huge leaps over a period of two months. Notably, we have the fourth largest air force in the world. The Armed Forces have also deployed a sizeable number of BrahMos supersonic missiles at the LAC.

Here is a list of missiles that India has testfired over a period of one and a half months.

October 18: India successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai. The 'prime strike weapon' will ensure the warship's invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy.

October 10: DRDO successfully test-fired the country's first anti-radiation missile 'Rudram', which can hit any radio frequency emitting target. The missile is integrated on the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. It hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy.

October 6: India successfully test-fired its indigenously developed nuclear capable Prithvi-II missile during night time as part of a user trial by the Army from a test range in Odisha. The missile is capable of carrying 500 to 1,000 kilogram of warheads and is thrusted by liquid propulsion twin engines. The state-of-the-art missile uses advanced inertial guidance system with manoeuvring trajectory to hit its target, they said.

October 5: India tested Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART), a system that can hit enemy submarines when they are beyond torpedo range. Called as "game changer" in anti-submarine warfare, is yet another milestone in strengthening the country''s maritime strategic capabilities.

October 3: India successfully test-fired an advanced version of Shaurya missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead from a defence facility off the Odisha coast. Shaurya is about 10 metres long with a diameter of 0.74 metre. A land variant of Indias K-15 missile, it has a strike range of 700 km to 1000 km and is capable of carrying payloads of 200 kg tO 1000 kg

October 1: The indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile was successfully test fired by the DRDO at a firing range in Maharashtra''s Ahmednagar. The laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is likely to significantly enhance the fire-power capability of the Indian Army particularly along the frontiers with Pakistan and China. The missile employs a tandem heat warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour protected armoured vehicles. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from gun of MBT Arjun.

September 30: India successfully test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos which is capable of hitting targets at more than 400-km range. The cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound. The missile is already operational with the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. It is regarded as one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in the world.

September 23: India tested indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. With the help of laser designation to ensure precision hit accuracy, they lock and track the targets. The missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles.

September 22: India successfully conducted the flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) - from a test range in Odisha. Developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) of the DRDO, the air vehicle is launched using twin underslung boosters. It is powered by a small gas turbine engine and has an Inertial Navigation System (INS) along with a Flight Control Computer.

September 07: India successfully testfired the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV), becoming the fourth country after US, China and Russia, to test the technology that will pave the way for developing missiles that will travel six times faster than sound.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha