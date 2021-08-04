The BRO constructed a 52-km-long tarmac road through Umlingla Pass, bettering the previous record of a road in Bolivia connecting to its volcano Uturuncu at 18,953 feet.

Ladakh/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed the construction of world’s highest road in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of 19,300 feet, the government said in a statement Wednesday.

"The road at Umlingla Pass constructed at an altitude of 19,300 ft betters previous record of a road in Bolivia at 18,953 ft. Umlingla Pass is now connected with a black top road to enhance socio-economic condition and promote tourism in Ladakh," the government said.

The development of road infrastructure is tenuous and harsh with the temperature going as low as -40 degree Celsius and challenging levels of breathable Oxygen.

"The Border Roads Organisation or BRO achieved the feat due to the grit and resilience of its personnel who work in treacherous terrain and extreme weather conditions," the government said.

In making the record, the BRO constructed a 52-km-long tarmac road through Umlingla Pass, bettering the previous record of a road in Bolivia connecting to its volcano Uturuncu at 18,953 feet.

The road now connects the important towns in Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh. The government said that it will prove to be a boon to the local population as it offers an alternate direct route connecting Chisumle and Demchok from Leh. The government added that it will enhance the socio-economic condition and promote tourism in Ladakh.

The road has been constructed at an altitude higher than the Mount Everest Base Camps as the South Base Camp in Nepal is at an altitude of 17,598 feet, while North Base Camp in Tibet is at 16,900 feet. The road has been constructed much above the altitude of Siachen Glacier which is at 17,700 ft. The Khardung La Pass in Leh is at an altitude of 17,582 feet.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma