New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The standoff between the Modi government and Twitter over new IT Rules reached a moment of glaring misrepresentation on Monday, as Twitter website displayed wrong map of India. The map, depicting the Twitter workstations across the world, including in India, depicted Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country.

Earlier, the San Francisco-based micro blogging platform had depicted Leh as part of China just when the tussle between Union government and Twitter had started over the issue of recruiting a grievance officer, in the wake of new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Following this, the Centre had conveyed its strong disapproval over the misrepresentation of India’s map and geo-location of Leh in China.

‘Unacceptable’, government warns, ‘tough action’ may follow: Reports

The government warned by saying that any attempt by Twitter to disrespect India's "sovereignty and integrity is totally unacceptable". Media reports have quoted sources as saying that the government is likely to take “tough action” in the matter.

The government had earlier slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the new IT rules, which then led to the micro-blogging platform losing its legal shield as an intermediary in India, following which it has become liable for legal action if its users posting any unlawful content.

Earlier on Monday, in yet another defiance of new IT Rules, Twitter appointed American citizen Jeremy Kessel as the new grievance officer for India. As per the new IT rules, all nodal officers including the grievance officer for must be an Indian citizen residing in India. The development took place following the resignation of Dharmendra Chatur from the post on Sunday. The new IT rules require social media platforms to establish a grievance redressal mechanism for resolving complaints from the users.

According to a data cited by the government recently, Twitter has over 1.75 Crore users in India. All social media platforms with over 50 Lakh users require a redressal mechanism to put in place in accordance to the new IT rules.

