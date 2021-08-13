Manish Maheshwari has been facing the heat ever since the new IT Rules came into effect in India. Recently, he was named in an FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the Ghaziabad assault case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing standoff with the Centre over the new IT Rules, micro-blogging website Twitter on Friday evening announced that its India chief Manish Maheshwari has been given a new role in the United States of America (USA).

"Manish Maheshwari (Managing Director of Twitter India) is staying at Twitter, and moving into a new role based in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations focused on New Market Entry," said Yu Sasamoto, Vice President of Japan and Asia Pacific, Twitter.

"Thank you to Manish Maheshwari for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter," Yu Sasamoto added.

Maheshwari has been facing the heat ever since the new IT Rules came into effect in India. Recently, he was named in an FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the Ghaziabad assault case. Maheshwari was asked to appear before the police in Ghaziabad, but he had failed to do so.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh Police moved to the Karnataka High Court against Maheshwari. He was, however, given a breather by the court which observed that the notice issued under Section 41A of the CrPC is "malafide" and said that it should be treated as a notice under Section 160 CrPC.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that Twitter has complied with the new IT rules by appointing a Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) and Nodal Contact Person on permanent basis.

"Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person (NCP) and Resident Grievance Officer have been appointed in compliance with the law. That's the email that I've received (from the instructing authority). It's better to have an affidavit," Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 seek to regulate dissemination and publication of content in cyber space, including social media platforms, and were notified in February by the central government.

