New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Senior Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi tomorrow, June 29 over the growing friction in the state unit of the party according to the news agency ANI.

This comes amid the ongoing feud between Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu which does seem to stop. The cricketer-turned-politician is expected to discuss the emerging scenario in Punjab in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls.

In the past, Rahul Gandhi has tried to resolve the crisis in the Punjab unit of Congress by holding several meetings at his residence. On Friday, a number of Congress leaders including Rana Gurjit Singh, Vijendra Singla, Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dhillon, and MLA Lakhvir Singh visited Rahul Gandhi.

Following the meeting, the Congress leaders told the media that in the meeting decisions were made regarding the strengthening of the party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab. Various senior party leaders in the state fear that the dispute between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh may affect Congress’ reputation in the elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has formed a three-member panel headed by Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve the issue. The panel has already met Captain Amarinder Singh.

The tension between the two senior leaders of Congress has a long history. In 2019, Sidhu left Amarinder Singh's cabinet due to a change in his portfolio. The bitterness grew between them after the government lost in a 2015 police firing case. Sidhu has even accused Captain Amarinder Singh of not doing anything for the people of Punjab on issues like loan waiver. He also called him a liar in public.

The increasing strife between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh may become a trouble for Congress in the 2022 assembly polls. Punjab is one of the few states where the party continues to hold power.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha