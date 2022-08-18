Amid Standoff In Ladakh, Indian And Chinese Forces To Take Part In Russian War Games

Indian Army and China's PLA exchanged greetings and sweets along the LAC at Demchok in Leh. (Photo: ANI)

Amid the ongoing standoff between the two nations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Indian and Chinese troops will be seen together participating in military exercises in Russia, scheduled to be held later this month. The Chinese defence ministry confirmed its participation in the war games, which will also include Belarus, Tajikistan, and Mongolia.

It must be mentioned that the Indian Army has not made an official announcement about its participation, but the country has hinted it would take part in the war games.

"According to the annual China-Russia military cooperation plan and consensus reached by the two sides, the Chinese People's Liberation Army will send some troops to Russia to take part in the Vostok (East)-2022 strategic exercise," the Chinese defence ministry said.

"The Chinese military's participation in the exercise is unrelated to the current international and regional situation but designed to deepen practical and friendly cooperation with the militaries of participating countries, enhance the level of strategic coordination and strengthen the ability to cope with various security threats," the statement read.

The Vostok (East) 2022 strategic command and staff exercises, Russia's first war games since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis in February this year, would be held from August 30 to September 5 in 13 training grounds in Russia's Eastern Military District. Russia's defence ministry said participating forces would practice measures to maintain military security in the eastern region during the exercises.

Russia conducted Vostok military exercises last in 2018, which had seen the participation of China and Mongolia. That was the first time when countries outside the former Soviet bloc participated in Vostok exercises.

Taking about Indian and Chinese militaries, the two sides have been engaged in a standoff at the LAC since May 2020 following the transgressions by the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The tensions escalated after the Galwan Valley clash that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

Since then, India and China have held multiple diplomatic and military level talks to resolve differences. Although the talks have helped in disengagement at several friction points, the two sides are yet to restore the status quo in areas such as Depsang, Hot Springs, and Demchok.