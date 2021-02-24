In wake of the surge in the cases, several states and Union Territories, including the national capital have mandated negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test reports on arrivals, especially for the people travelling by air.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The recent spurt in coronavirus cases in the country has prompted the authorities in many states to take precautionary measures for the entry of people coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where, as per the Union Health Ministry's data, 86 per cent of the fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in past few days.

Maharashtra is showing a daily surge in COVID-19 cases, according to an official of the Union Health Ministry. Kerala is showing an incremental decline, but the daily cases in absolute numbers are still high over there. Punjab, with its daily increase in cases, is also a cause of worry. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are also showing an increase in daily cases, the central official had said on Tuesday.

List of states where negative RT-PCR test reports of COVID-19 are mandatory while travelling:

Delhi:

Travellers from five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test report before entering the national capital amid a spike in coronavirus infections in some states. The order will be effective till March 15 starting from February 26.

Uttarakhand:

The covid-19 test is mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. "Due to the rise in COVID19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states have to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand at state borders, railway stations and Dehradun airport," said Dehradun District Magistrate

