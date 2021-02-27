The government has asked Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, not to lower their guard and enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the recent surge in the number of coronavirus cases in some parts of the country, the Centre on Saturday held a review meeting with eight states and union territories and advised them to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and safety measures to prevent the spread of the deadly pathogen further.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, in meeting with Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, have asked them not to lower their guard and enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly. Gauba also asked the states to firmly deal with the violators of the rules and regulations.

The government reiterated that states need to maintain continued rigorous vigil in terms of containing spread and not squander away gains of collective hard work of last year.

Gauba also emphasised on effective testing across the regions, while stressing upon comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and speedy quarantine of the close contacts found. The states have also been advised to further improve the surveillance and tracking strategies in the regions to check and track the potentially super spreader events.

This comes as states -- Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir-- have shown a surge in new cases in the last few days. Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 8,333. It was followed by Kerala that reported 3,671 new cases and Punjab with 622 new cases.

Restrictive measures on public gatherings and night curfews have also been imposed in some parts of Maharashtra. In Yavatmal, a weekend curfew has been imposed starting today at 5 pm till Monday at 9 am. Several other districts have also reimposed night curfews in wake of the surge in new COVID-19 cases.

The health ministry in its data today said that 85.75 per cent of 16,488 new cases registered in a span of 24 hours are from six states and UTs. "Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases," the ministry said.

"In the last two weeks, Kerala has shown the maximum decline in the number of active cases, from 63,847 on February 14 to 51,679 today, while Maharashtra has shown the highest rise in active cases in the same period, from 34,449 on February 14 to 68,810 currently," the ministry added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan