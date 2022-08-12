Amid Spike In COVID Cases, Centre Asks States To Avoid Large Gatherings During I-Day Celebrations

Amid the rise in COVID infections in some parts of the country, the Centre on Friday asked the state government to ensure there are no large gatherings for Independence Day celebrations and that everyone follows Covid protocols. India has been witnessing over 15,000 new COVID infections over the last two weeks concerning the authorities.

In a communication to the states, the ministry said, "As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid guidelines are followed".

This came after India added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557, while the active cases dipped to 1,23,535, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,26,928 with 49 fatalities which include 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly six and a half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent. This was the ninth consecutive day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. Delhi on January 31 had reported 2,779 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.20 per cent and 38 deaths.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,78,266 and the death toll rose to 26,357, it said. Delhi on February 1 had reported 2,683 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.09 per cent, and 27 fatalities. The number of COVID-19 cases has seen a surge in the last two weeks or so.

A study conducted by doctors at city's LNJP Hospital on a small set of samples taken from fresh cases of COVID-19 being reported in Delhi has found that majority of these were detected with a new Omicron sub-variant. Sources said the study involved 90 patients, and the new sub-variant is more transmissible.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,877 fresh coronavirus cases, while five more patients succumbed to the infection in the state. With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally reached 80,66,243, while the death toll increased to 1,48,162. The state had recorded 1,847 coronavirus cases and five fatalities on Wednesday.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.02 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent. The bulletin said 1,971 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,06,291 and leaving the state with 11,790 active cases.



(With Agencies Inputs)