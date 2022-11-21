Amid Shraddha Murder Probe, A Look At Other Gruesome Killings Reported Over Past Week

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 02:09 PM IST
AMID the ongoing probe in the Shraddha Walkar murder case by the Delhi police, an advocate has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking transfer of the case from the Delhi Police to the CBI. Joshina Tuli, the petitioner, has said that the probe cannot be done efficiently due to the lack of sufficient technical staff and equipment to find the evidence and the witnesses, as the murder took place six months ago.
As the case continues to unfold, with new information emerging on a daily basis, there are other cases that have followed a similar chain of events leading up to the murder.
Ex- Navy man killed in Kolkata.
Days after Walkar's killing in Delhi, a similar incident took place in Baruipur, 40 km from Kolkata. A 50-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son allegedly killed the man and then chopped his body into six pieces. Later, the chopped pieces were dumped into nearby areas. As per the information provided by the Superintendent of Police, he had a fight with his wife, and his son attacked him. Later, he strangled the ex-Navy personnel.
UP: Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend
A similar incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, where the beheaded body of a woman was found in a village pond. According to the police, the primary investigation indicated that the matter is related to a past love affair. The latest information is that the accused, Princy Yadav, was hit by bullet gunfire during an encounter with the police on Sunday, when he was taken to a spot for the recovery of the woman's head, the police said in a statement.
Bilaspur murder case
A semi-decomposed woman's body was recovered wrapped in a seat cover in the back seat of a car in Bilaspur. The police were informed by the locals in the area about a foul smell from a car seat in Bilaspur. The police were informed by the locals in the area about a foul smell from a car. Priyanka Singh, the deceased, is suspected to have been killed by an accused person arrested and identified as Ashish Sahu.
Woman's body found in a trolley bag on the Yamuna Expressway
A woman's body was found packed inside a trolley bag on a service road of the Yamuna Expressway, as informed by Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Friday, November 18. Her body was found wrapped in a plastic sheet and kept inside the trolley bag.