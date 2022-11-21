Amid Shraddha Murder Probe, A Look At Other Gruesome Killings Reported Over Past Week

AMID the ongoing probe in the Shraddha Walkar murder case by the Delhi police, an advocate has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking transfer of the case from the Delhi Police to the CBI. Joshina Tuli, the petitioner, has said that the probe cannot be done efficiently due to the lack of sufficient technical staff and equipment to find the evidence and the witnesses, as the murder took place six months ago.



As the case continues to unfold, with new information emerging on a daily basis, there are other cases that have followed a similar chain of events leading up to the murder.

Ex- Navy man killed in Kolkata.

Days after Walkar's killing in Delhi, a similar incident took place in Baruipur, 40 km from Kolkata. A 50-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son allegedly killed the man and then chopped his body into six pieces. Later, the chopped pieces were dumped into nearby areas. As per the information provided by the Superintendent of Police, he had a fight with his wife, and his son attacked him. Later, he strangled the ex-Navy personnel. Also Read Team Shinde Demands Governor Koshyari Be Shifted Somewhere Else Over.. UP: Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend

A similar incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, where the beheaded body of a woman was found in a village pond. According to the police, the primary investigation indicated that the matter is related to a past love affair. The latest information is that the accused, Princy Yadav, was hit by bullet gunfire during an encounter with the police on Sunday, when he was taken to a spot for the recovery of the woman's head, the police said in a statement. Also Read ISRO To Launch PSLV-C54 With Oceansat-3, 8 Nano Satellites On November 26