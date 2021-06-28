However, Kessel's appointment is not in line with the I-T Rules 2021 which state that all nodal officers should be based in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing row with the Centre over the I-T Rules 2021, Twitter on Monday appointed California-based Global Legal Policy Director Jeremy Kessel as the new grievance officer for India. However, Kessel's appointment is not in line with the I-T Rules 2021 which state that all nodal officers should be based in India.

The development comes after the micro-blogging website's interim resident grievance officer for India -- Dharmendra Chatur -- resigned from his position amid tussle with the Centre over the I-T Rules 2021. The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules.

The new rules which came into effect from May 25 mandate social media companies to establish a grievance redressal mechanism for resolving complaints from the users or victims.

All significant social media companies, with over 50 lakh user base shall appoint a grievance officer to deal with such complaints and share the name and contact details of such officers.

The big social media companies are mandated to appoint a chief compliance officer, a Nodal Contact Person and a resident grievance officer. All of them should be resident in India.

Twitter in response to the final notice issued by the government on June 5 had said that it intends to comply with the new IT rules and will share details of the chief compliance officer. In the meantime, the microblogging platform had appointed Chatur as interim resident grievance officer for India.

Twitter now displays the company's name in the place of grievance officer for India with a US address and an email ID.

According to a government official, the company has lost legal protection as an intermediary and will be legally held responsible for all content posted by its users on the platform.

