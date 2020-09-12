Amid row over media chaos on Kangana Ranaut's flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has warned airlines that they will face a suspension of two-weeks if coronavirus protocols are violated on the flights.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid row over media chaos on Kangana Ranaut's flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has warned airlines that they will face a suspension of two-weeks if coronavirus protocols are violated on the flights. The aviation regulator's strict warning came after media persons created chaos on an IndiGo flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai in which actress Kangana Ranaut was travelling. Images of the incident showed that the journalists were not wearing masks properly and floated social distancing guidelines.

"From now on, in case any such violation occurs, the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for 2 weeks unless airline takes punitive action against violators," the regulator said in a statement.

Earlier, the DGCA had sought a report from IndiGo after coming across the videos and pictures of the chaos that showed media personnel in Kangana's flight 6E-264 breaking social distancing norms.

"We have seen some videos wherein media persons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident," a DGCA official had said.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Kangana Ranaut was returning to Mumbai amid a war of words between her and Shiv Sena leaders over the actress' remark likening Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. In the videos, media persons are seen chasing the actress inside her plane with their masks off.

The Mumbai civic body demolished part of Kangana Ranaut's office in the city claiming it was built "illegally". The actress moved the Mumbai High Court, which eventually stayed the demolition drive and sought a report from the BMC.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma