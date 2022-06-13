New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday asserted that the pandemic was not over yet and stressed on being careful and observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Mandaviya also urged the states and union territories to continue to strengthen the surveillance and focus on genome sequencing. He also appealed to the states to focus on increasing Covid-19 vaccination coverage for school children and precaution dose for the elderly.

"Our healthcare workers are going from door-to-door to ensure that the vulnerable population is administered the precaution dose," he said.

Mandaviya held a video conference meeting with health ministers and senior officials of states and union territories to review the progress of vaccination under the Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign. "Adequate vaccine doses are available across the country. Let us ensure accelerated coverage of Covid vaccination during the second phase of Har Ghar Dastak campaign," he stressed.

Highlighting the jump in the number of Covid infections and the increase in the positivity rate, Mandaviya stated that timely testing will enable early identification of cases and help curb spread of the infection in the community.

The health minister at the meeting also urged states to focus on implementing the operational guidelines for the revised surveillance strategy for Covid-19 which focuses on surveillance of incoming international travellers and surveillance through health facilities, labs, communities, etc.

“Let us accelerate our efforts to identify all beneficiaries in the 12-17 age group for the 1st and 2nd doses, so they can attend schools with the protection of the vaccine", he further added.

The meeting witnessed the presence of state ministers Sapam Ranjan Singh (Manipur), Alo Libang (Arunachal Pradesh), Thanneeru Harish Rao (Telangana), Anil Vij (Haryana), Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel (Gujarat), Banna Gupta (Jharkhand), Mangal Pandey (Bihar), Rajesh Tope (Maharashtra), Prabhuram Choudhary (Madhya Pradesh) and K Sudhakar (Karnataka).

According to the health ministry's data , India recorded 8,084 new coronavirus infections and 10 deaths in a day with positivity rate rising to more than three per cent after nearly four months. The total number of Covid-19 active cases in India stood at 47,995.

Posted By: Anushka Vats