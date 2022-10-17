Amid Rising Cases Of Pet Attacks, UP's Ghaziabad Bans Pit Bull And 2 Other Dog Breeds

Dog breeds such as Pit Bull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino cannot be kept as pets in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad as the city's Municipal Corporation has banned the residents from doing so after a series of attacks by these pet dogs.

According to the civic body's guidelines, pet owners will have to get a licence for their dogs, which will be issued from November 1, and no family can keep more than one pet dog. Also, pet owners who are residing in high-rise complexes will have to use service lifts for taking their dogs out and make sure they wear a muzzle while in the public.

These all decisions have come amidst several dog bite incidents reported from various localities of the city in previous months. The civic body has asked the pet owners to obtain registration within two months.

"The three breeds -- Pit Bull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino are ferocious (khoonkhar), and no permission will be granted to keep these dogs. No licence will be issued. If somebody buys one of these, he/she will be responsible. All these three breeds have been banned in Ghaziabad," said BJP leader and GMC councillor Sanjay Singh, reported news agency PTI.

Earlier, Singh had moved the proposal to ban these breeds which were passed by the municipal body House. He said people who already have these breeds of dogs will have to get them sterilized within two months.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, Mayor Asha Sharma said, "Sterilisation of the dogs has been declared compulsory in the board meeting of the civic body held on Saturday. Without sterilisation, certificate registration will not be granted."

"In case the dog is younger than six months, the owner will have to submit an affidavit with an assurance that they will get the pet sterilised when he becomes one," she added.

The mayor also said dog owners love their pets, but they must also think about the children who sustained severe injuries in dog attacks.

"More than 10 children suffered dog bites. A child in the Sanjay Nagar colony, Kush Tyagi, was attacked by a Pit Bull and he got 150 stitches on his face. Four days later, another boy was attacked by a dog of this breed," she said.

Furthermore, if complaints are received from RWA, the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) would slap fines on dog owners.

Earlier, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Panchkula Municipal Corporation banned the pitbull and rottweiler breeds of dogs as pets within the city limits.