New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the rising Dengue cases across the country, the Centre on Wednesday rushed a high-level team to nine states and Union Territories with a high caseload of Dengue to assist them in public health measures for control and management of the disease. Expert teams include officials from the National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme.

The states and UTs where the high-level team was rushed are Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. According to the government's data, these states contribute 86 per cent of the country’s total dengue cases till October 3. The government also said that 15 states and UTs in the country are reporting their maximum cases in the current year.

"It has been decided by the competent authority to depute central teams to the identified states to assist the state governments by providing technical guidance, including public health measures, for managing the ongoing outbreak of dengue," an office memorandum sent to principal secretaries (Health) and directors general of health services of the nine states and UTs.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya had directed the health ministry officials to extend help to all the States, UTs having high dengue caseloads. A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by states and UTs across the country

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan