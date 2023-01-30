Amid Rift With Nitish Kumar, Upendra Kushwaha Says His Convoy Pelted With Stones In Bihar's Bhojpur

JD(U) LEADER Upendra Kushwaha on Monday alleged that his convoy was attacked in the Bhojpur district. He said that some stones was pelted at his vehicles near Nayka Tola's turn in Jagdishpur of Bhojpur district in Bihar. Kushwaha also said that after attacking his convoy, those people fled the spot.

Taking to Twitter, Kushwaha tweeted, "Just now some anti-social elements suddenly attacked my vehicle passing near Nayka Tola turn in Jagdishpur of Bhojpur district, some anti-social elements threw stones. Everyone ran away when the security personnel ran."

Bihar | JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha alleges his convoy was attacked near Nayka Tola turn in Jagdishpur of Bhojpur district. pic.twitter.com/XuerNHx34M — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

He also tagged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Bihar Police in his post. Following the incident, Kushwaha in an interview with news agency ANI said that, "Several people started pelting stones at my car. We have not been hurt. Whether it was political or not, we can't say at this time."

During this, there was a ruckus between the protesters and his supporters. After which the supporters thrashed the protestors with sticks. Two people are allegedly critically injured in the head.

Upendra Kushwaha had travelled to Buxar from Bhojpur to attend a private event. On the way back, some supporters were standing near the turn of Jagdishpur Nayaka Tola to welcome him. Only then some people who came to protest showed black flags near Upendra Kushwaha's car.

After this, the workers of the Kushwaha side thrashed the protestors fiercely, due to which two people got critically injured. On the other hand, the injured told that they have always been in support of Upendra Kushwaha. But today Upendra Kushwaha is breaking society. That's why they all were opposing him.

"But even after protesting peacefully, their workers have beaten us brutally. Our heads are injured," the injured added. He said that Upendra Kushwaha has kept only goons in his party who are shedding the blood of common people