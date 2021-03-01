Listing the steps taken by the Centre for the agriculture sector in Union Budget 2021, PM Modi reiterated that his government is working for the small and medium-level farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With farmers refusing to end their protest against the three contentious farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again pushed for privatisation in the agricultural sector for research and development (R&D) and said that it is time to encourage agri startups.

Listing the steps taken by the Centre for the agriculture sector in Union Budget 2021, PM Modi reiterated that his government is working for the small and medium-level farmers and said that "India cannot grow" without their support.

"India of 21st century needs post-harvest or food processing revolution and value addition amid increasing agriculture production. It would have been good for the country had this been done 2 to 3 decades back," PM Modi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"Government has increased agriculture credit target to Rs 16.50 lakh crore - animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries sectors have been given priority. Rural infrastructure fund raised to Rs 40,000 crore. Micro-irrigation fund doubled," PM Modi added.

Thousands of farmers are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26 last year against the three farm laws. The protesters claim that the acts will only benefit large corporate firms and will leave the farmers at their mercy.

However, the central government, which has held several meetings with the protesters, has said that the acts will revolutionise the agricultural sector and will benefit the farmers only. It has said also said that the government is ready for amendements in the three acts.

The three acts which were passed in the Parliament last year are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma