Farmers' Protest: Amid protests over farm laws, PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat said that modernisation "is the need of the hour" for the agricultural sector.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for modernisation in the agricultural sector, saying there is an urgent need to adopt new practices. His statements came two days after the protest against three farm laws, passed by the Parliament last year, completed four months.

"In every aspect of life, novelty and modernisation is essential. Otherwise, it becomes a burden on us. In India's agriculture sector, modernisation is the need of the hour. It's very late, we have already lost a lot of time," said PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.

"To generate new employment opportunities, in agriculture sector, to increase the income of farmers, it is equally important to adopt new alternatives and innovations along with traditional agricultural practices," he added.

During his 75th Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi gave the example of bee farming and said how adopting new and innovative techniques have helped the farmers boost their income.

"Many farmers are now getting into bee farming. The people of Gurdum village in Darjeeling have taken up honey bee farming and today there is a significant demand for honey harvested by them. This is also increasing their income. They're helping in Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign," he said.

On Friday, farmers across the country held a 12-hour bandh as their protest against the three farm laws completed four months. Slamming the government over its "stubborn attitude", the farmers said that the three laws should be withdrawn immediately.

"Sustaining such a long movement is not only a matter of patience and hard work of the farmers, it is also a shame for the government. Despite extreme weather conditions, farmers stayed resolute, and continue to be in high spirits," the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha said in a statement.

While the farmers have repeatedly demanded the laws to be scrapped, the central government has said it is ready to amend the acts and has invited the agitators for further talks. However, it has stressed that amending the acts doesn't mean there are any deficiencies in them.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma