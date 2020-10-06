Aligarh Rape Case: The death of the minor trigerred protests by the family members who placed the body at the Saidabad-Baldeo Road and staged a demonstration.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the nationwide outrage over the Hathras gangrape-murder case, another gruesome incident has come to light where a six-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh ten days ago, succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital today.

The death of the minor, allegedly raped by her cousin, trigerred protests by the family members who placed the body at the Saidabad-Baldeo Road and staged a demonstration, demanding arrest of the accused and family and also the guilty police personnel for the alleged inaction in the case.

The incident had taken place in Jatoi village in Kotwali Sadabad region. She was taken to Delhi for treatment after her condition deteriorated.

SSP Aligarh G Muniraj has suspended the Station House Officer of Iglas for laxity in arresting the accused.

The incident comes amid the outrage over the alleged gangrape-murder of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras which has led to protests in several parts of the country and the state government and police being criticsed over its way of handling the case.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta