New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the nationwide outrage over the alleged gangrape-murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, another horrendous incident has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district where a 4-year-old has been allegedly raped by her relative.

The incident took place in Sasni village of Hathras and police said that the accused has been arrested. Circle Officer Ruchi Gupta said that a case has been registered.

"An information was received in police station Sasni that a four-year-old girl was raped by her own cousin who resides in her neighbourhood in Bhootpura," she said.

The incident comes a month after a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped and tortured by four men in Hathras district, who later succumbed to her injuries in Delhi. She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village. Family members claimed that the cremation, which took place well past midnight, was without their consent and they were not allowed to bring home the body one last time.

The hurried cremation fuelled further outrage over the incident with Allahabad High Court terming it as "infringement of human rights" of the victim and her family. The police have defended the move of cremating the body in the dead of the night citing law and order situation.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta