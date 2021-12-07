New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the Omicron scare, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation chief Vijay Suryavanshi today said 109 out of 295 recent foreign returnees to the township in Thane district were untraceable currently. He said the mobile phones of some of these people were switched off while many of the last given addresses were found to be locked.

Suryavanshi said returnees to KDMC limits from all 'at risk' nations have to undergo 7-day home quarantine, and a COVID-19 test will be conducted on the eighth day. "Even if it is negative, they will have to undergo another 7-day home quarantine and it would be the duty of housing society members to ensure the norm is not violated. Marriages, gatherings etc are being watched to curb violations," he said.

"Some 72 per cent of the people in KDMC have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 52 per cent are fully vaccinated," he added. One Omicron case was detected in a Dombivali resident recently.

Maharashtra on Monday reported two more Omicron cases, with total number of infections due to new COVID-19 strain currently standing at 10 in the state. With this, nationwide, the tally of Omicron cases reached 23 on Monday.

Both the patients are reportedly asymptomatic and have been admitted to a hospital upon detection of the infection. According to initial reports, the two are recent returnees from the US and South Africa and were completely vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

On November 26, the World Health Organisation (WHO) named the COVID-19 virus variant detected in South Africa and some other countries as Omicron.

The WHO has classified the Omicron variant as a 'Variant of Concern'. Health experts have expressed possibilities that owing to the genetic modification in the virus, it may possess some specific characteristics.

While the transmissibility of infection seems to have increased because of the new variant, there is still not enough clarity on whether or not it will cause severe disease and whether it will evade immunity, the WHO said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan