New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the looming threats of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, a piece of alarming news from Chandigarh has surfaced where a 39-year-old man, who returned from South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, has tested positive for the COVID-19, Chandigarh health authorities said today.

According to the health officials, the man returned from South Africa on November 21 and was initially tested negative after the health officials conducted an RT-PCR test at the airport on his arrival. As per the new rules, he was home quarantined. Then after seven days, following re-testing, the man, resident of Sector 36, was found infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, two of his contacts - a family member and domestic help - have also been tested positive for COVID-19, and two of his other family members have been tested negative and one more member's test report is awaited. The officials have sent samples of the man to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi to ascertain whether hew diagnosed with Omicron variant or not.

"As per protocol, the positive cases are being shifted to an institutional quarantine facility. The samples of the positive cases will be sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to NCDC, Delhi to ascertain the variant/variant of concern (VoC), if any," said the health officials.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed that samples of one of the two passengers who arrived at the Bengaluru airport from South Africa had tested positive for novel coronavirus which is a little different from the Delta variant. "One is relatively better and the other, we are finding it a little different from Delta variant. We have sent the sample to the Centre's lab. We are waiting for final inference," he said.

Meanwhile, in view of the new variant of COVID-19, the Dakshina Kannada district administration resumed the Covid screening at Talapady Checkpost, conducting RT-PCR tests of those arriving in the district from Kerala without COVID-19 negative report.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday asked people not to panic about the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' and suggested following COVID-19 precautionary measures strictly.

(With ANI Inputs)

