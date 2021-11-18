New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the continuous protests by the local Hindu community against the offering of Friday prayers (Namaz) at the open ground in Gurugram's Sadar Bazaar area, the Sikhs have again stepped forward to advocate communal harmony and a committee overseeing five gurdwaras in Gurugram district has offered their premises for the namaz. This came after the local administration and RWAs withdrew the permission for Friday prayers by the Muslim community at eight of the 37 sites agreed upon earlier citing objections from locals.

Sherdil Singh Sidhu, the Sadar Bazaar Gurudwara President, as quoted by news agency ANI said, that Gurudwara, which is a 'Guru Ghar', is open for all communities without any discrimination on any basis. He said that basement of the Gurudwara is now open for all Muslims who want to offer Friday prayers. The five gurdwaras in Gurugram under the committee’s administration are located in Sadar Bazar, Sector 39, Sector 46, Model Town and Jacobpura.

"It's 'Guru Ghar', open for all communities with no discrimination. There shouldn't be any politics here. Basement is now open for Muslim brothers who want to offer Jumme ki namaz", Sherdil Singh Sidhu Gurudwara president said.

"If there's an open space, Muslims should be allowed to offer namaz... & we shouldn't fight over such petty issues. People who were offering namaz in open sought administration's permission & those who had problem should have approached admin before attacking them", he added.

Earlier this month the Gurugram administration had suspended the permission to offer Friday namaz for 8 designated sites in the district including Bengali Basti Sector-49, V-Block DLF-III, Surat Nagar Phase-1, Outside Khedi Majra village, on Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad village, Sector-68 near village Ramgarh, Near DLF Square Tower and village Rampur to Nakhdola Road, citing objections from locals.

Meanwhile, the right-wing groups, in contrast to their demand to stop prayers at an open/public place, organised Govardhan Puja at a site in Gurugram's Sector 12A, where Muslims used to offer ‘namaz’ every week but were stopped after protests. The event, organised by Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, was also attended by BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

The Haryana government had zeroed in on 23 open spaces for the Friday prayer congregation with a duty magistrate each to oversee security. Also, six places in neighbouring Manesar were identified where police were deployed.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan