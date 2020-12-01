The man, identified as Akram, ran away from the town with his girlfriend. Later, they both got married in a Panchkula temple.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid "love jihad" row over religious conversion for the purpose of marriage, a Muslim man from Haryana's Yamunanagar has reportedly converted to Hinduism in order to marry a Hindu girl. The man, identified as Akram, ran away from the town with his girlfriend. Later, they both got married in a Panchkula temple. They both moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection after the family members of the girl filed a kidnapping case. The court sent them to a safe house in the city for their protection.

On 8 November, the girl had eloped with Akram. When the girl's family members found out that she ran away with a Muslim man, they filed a case of kidnapping against the boy. The police had also started an investigation. In between, the police got information from the High Court that the young man and the girl had got married and sought protection. They were then sent to a safe house under police protection.

Now they both have asked the court to move out of the safe house. In a statement given in front of the magistrate, the girl has expressed her wish to live with the boy.

The incident has surfaced amid a row over religious conversion for the sake of marriage. Recently, the government of Haryana had announced to bring a law against religious conversions to keep a check on "love jihad". Not just Haryana, several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh have announced law against "love jihad". In fact, the UP government has brought an ordinance to check the so-called "love jihad" or the cases of Muslim men marrying Hindu women.

Earlier last week, the Delhi High Court had observed that a woman was "free to reside wherever and with whoever she wishes". The observation gains significance amid the ongoing debate over the proposed law against "love jihad" brought by several states.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma