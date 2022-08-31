Amid Kidnapping Charges, CM Nitish Kumar Removes Bihar Law Minister Kartik Kumar | 10 Points

Kartik Kumar, the law minister of Bihar, was given the sugarcane industry portfolio on Wednesday, according to a cabinet secretariat department notification.This development comes just a day before the scheduled hearing on the minister's anticipatory bail application in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet.

Here are ten points you should know.

1. "Kartikey Kumar is assigned the portfolio of the sugarcane industry in place of law, and Shamim Ahmad is assigned law in place of the sugarcane industry until further orders," the governor's order stated.

2.The hearing on Kumar's anticipatory bail request in an abduction case is set for Thursday.

3.The Bihar Cabinet Minister, Kartik Kumar, is wanted in the kidnapping case of Rajiv Ranjan Singh as he did not surrender in court despite the arrest warrant issued on July 19.

4. Kumar took charge on August 16 as the law minister of the state.On the same day, he was supposed to comply with the court order.

5.The Patna Police had filed a chargesheet against Kartikey on September19, 2018 under sections of 364 (kidnapping), 395 (Punishment for dacoity) 397 (causes grievous hurt to any person) 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 120b (conspiracy) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), close aide of incarcerated Mokama MLA Anant Singh.

6. Hindustan Times reports that, "On July 17, the court of judicial magistrate Ajay Kumar ordered issue of a bailable warrant against Kartikey and the warrant was issued on July 19, as confirmed by the additional PP Rashmi Sinha". However, no one appeared before the court.

7. The minister was appointed in-charge of Sheohar district earlier this month,

8. Amidst opposition calling out to remove him from the cabinet,deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad backed him.

9.On February 16, 2017, the Patna High Court bench of justice Sanjay Priya dismissed Kartikey's anticipatory bail petition and ordered him to surrender before the lower court and seek regular bail, which shall be considered by the court below in accordance with law, without prejudice to the order of this court.

10.On November 14, 2014, a city-based builder, Raju Singh, who was wanted in several cases, including a rape case at Kalkaji in the national capital, was abducted from his native Vajidpur area of Bihta police station in rural Patna by the then JD(U) MLA from Mokama.