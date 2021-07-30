In the advisory, which will come into effect immediately, the Assam government has also advised the Assamese people living in Mizoram for work-related compulsions to exercise maximum caution.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the violent clashes at the Assam-Mizoram border between the police personnel of both the states in which 6 Assam cops lost their lives, Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP Government in Assam issued an advisory on Thursday for the residents of the state asking them to avoid travel to Mizoram till the border dispute is not over.

"Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to the personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted," said the advisory issued by MS Manivannan, Commissioner and secretary, Home and political department.

In the advisory, which will come into effect immediately, the Assam government has also advised the Assamese people living in Mizoram for work-related compulsions to exercise maximum caution. The government said that the advisory should be given publicity for wider public knowledge and adherence to the interest of the people of Assam.

Meanwhile, amid the border row, the Assam police has issued a notification stating that all vehicles coming from Mizoram will be thoroughly checked at all the entry points along the Assam-Mizoram border in order to check illegal trafficking of illicit drugs

Noting that trafficking of drugs via Mizoram causes great concern and threat to the society in general, Assam police said, "It felt necessary to check all vehicles entering into Assam from Mizoram".

"Such vehicles will be thoroughly checked by personnel of Assam Police at the point of entry at all Assam-Mizoram border," said the police, adding that these vehicles shall be released only after due satisfaction of an officer, not below the rank of Sub Inspector of Police, "that no illicit drugs are carried in the vehicles".

On Monday, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian. One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total number of policemen killed to six. At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan