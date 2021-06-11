Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that can spread through the urine of infected animals and can lead to liver failure, kidney damage, meningitis, respiratory problems and even death.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory to warn against a spike in the cases of leptospirosis in the financial capital. People who wade through waterlogged roads and stagnant water experiencing fever are suggested to consult a doctor by the civic body.

“We urged citizens to consult doctors if they have walked through stagnant or flowing water during heavy rains as such waters contain leptospirosis, a bacterium called leptospira. If a person comes in contact with such contaminated water, he is more likely to be infected with leptospirosis," said Suresh Kakan, additional municipal commissioner.

What is leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that can spread through the urine of infected animals and can lead to liver failure, kidney damage, meningitis, respiratory problems and even death. This disease can occur when a person walks through stagnant water and they have injuries in their feet or other body parts that are exposed in the water to leptospirosis. However, the chances of getting it from there are only moderate.

“Citizens have to walk through stagnant or flowing water during heavy rains. The same water may contain leptospirosis, a bacterium called leptospira. Lepto microorganisms are transmitted to rainwater through the urine of animals such as rats, dogs, horses, buffaloes, etc. If a person comes in contact with such contaminated water, he is more likely to be infected with leptospirosis,” Dr Mangala Gomare said as quoted by India Today.

What are the symptoms?

Health experts have suggested if people are experiencing a fever with chills, joint pains, cough, rashes, vomiting, diarrhoea, jaundice, or sore throat, they should immediately consult a doctor or inform the community health volunteer. Self-medication should be avoided.

Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains in several parts on Wednesday, June 9 leading to waterlogging and traffic jam. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that it will continue to face heavy rains for the next 5 days. Meanwhile, Mumbai has been put on orange alert on Friday.

